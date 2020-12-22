Ousmane Dembele and Allan Saint-Maximin are two of the most overpowered players on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The French left-wingers are an absolute nightmare to try and thwart, mainly down to their insane dribbling ability in-game.

Both players also possess that precious five-star skill rating, meaning that they can embarrass defenders for fun in the Ultimate Team arena.

Due to their virtual brilliance, EA Sports have decided to hand the French duo some shiny new cards for the latest release in the FUT Freeze promotion.

The cards have been leaked online and they're expected to be officially released at 6pm this evening.

The stats for the five cards appear to have also been revealed on social media and it looks as if Dembele and Saint-Maximin's new 86-rated monsters are listed as central strikers.

You can take a look at the five FUT Freeze cards expected to be released on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team this evening below.

New FUT Freeze cards

If those Dembele and Saint-Maximin cards don't send a shiver down your spine, then you're one of the lucky few to have not been tormented by both their base cards on a regular basis.

The only saving grace for casual FIFA players is the fact that both cards will all but certainly cost a huge amount of coins.

Given that both are now listed as strikers - and can be turned into a CAM - we're banking on the pair being well worth over 1 million coins each.

The other three cards in the quintet expected to be released by EA Sports this evening are nothing special.

Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini's CDM card looks pretty decent, while Atalanta's Robin Gosens is set to be handed a CB card with 83 pace, which isn't bad at all.

However, those two cards look decidedly average when compared to Dembele and Saint-Maximin.

News Now - Sport News