Khabib Nurmagomedov has recently come out to express his disappointment at the mental strength of Conor McGregor when the two had their famous bout back in 2018.

The fight went to Nurmagomedov thanks to a fourth-round submission, and upon reflection, the Russian was not holding back on his disappointing encounter with the Irishman.

“Conor’s trash talk? Yes, he had talked for a while (in the fight), but when I started pushing him, he immediately switched to the ‘It’s just business’ mode," Khabib said, as per The Sun.

I was even a bit disappointed. I expected him to be mentally tougher.

“When I was ground-and-pounding him, talking to him, and he responded that it was just business.

"It looked like he was trying to calm me down to avoid a real beating, just like a son trying to justify himself in front of his angry father.

"Psychology is a very strong tool.”

Ever since the grudge match, McGregor has been pushing for a rematch, but those aspirations were put on hold as Khabib announced his retirement in October after defeating Justin Gaethje.

With the Russian expected to have talks with Dana White about a possible comeback, Khabib was quick to proclaim that it won’t be easy to convince him back into the Octagon.

"If you decide to finish, finish. But the most likely thing is that Dana offers me money.

"If, for example, it's 100 million dollars, it would be hard to make a decision.

"We'll see what he's thinking. I think it's something that will follow me until the end of my life."

With McGregor’s comeback fight on January 23 against Dustin Poirier, it may sway the 32-year-old into coming out of retirement or stay safe at home, knowing that he will remain undefeated.

