Cristiano Ronaldo has been at his brilliant best this season with Juventus.

The Portuguese superstar has scored goals for fun in Serie A, rippling the back of the net 12 times in his nine appearances in the Italian top-flight.

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has also had his shooting boots on in 2020/21, the Egyptian scoring 13 goals in his 13 Premier League games this season.

Only Robert Lewandowski (17 goals) has scored more than the aforementioned pair, but amazingly, neither Ronaldo or Salah or feature in the best performing XI of 2020/21 so far.

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi does make the cut, despite the fact that the Argentine has endured a below-par start to the campaign - by his own lofty standards.

Messi has scored just six goals in his 13 appearances in La Liga, failing to contribute a single assist during that time.

Yet the 33-year-old still boasts the second-highest overall rating of any player in Europe's top five leagues over on WhoScored, behind only Lewandowski.

Let's take a look at the best performing XI of the 2020/21 season so far...

Five Premier League players, Karl Darlow, Kurt Zouma, Bruno Fernandes, Jack Grealish and Harry Kane, feature in the XI, making the English top-flight the dominant division of Europe's big five.

Grealish takes the left-wing position at the expense of Ronaldo, the Aston Villa star boasting an overall rating of 7.98 compared to the Portuguese's 7.82.

Villa's main man has scored five goals and delivered six assists in the Premier League this season, cementing his place as one of the world's finest attack-minded players.

Fernandes is deservedly the highest-rated central midfielder so far in 2020/21, the United man contributing to 14 goals (9G, 5A) in 13 league appearances.

There's a very surprising name next to the Portuguese in the middle of the park, though, in the form of Manchester United and Arsenal flop Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

But the Armenian has excelled in Serie A with AS Roma this season, the 31-year-old scoring seven goals and notching six assists in 13 appearances.

Further proof that 2020 really has been an unpredictable sporting year.

News Now - Sport News