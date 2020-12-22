Argentine striker Mauro Icardi is a controversial figure, where his off-field drama can be matched by an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s.

On the field, however, he is one of the world’s most prolific strikers and during his time at Inter Milan, his form warranted a big money move.

The big move came in September last year, where PSG were the winners. The big money move has, as expected, helped Icardi financially, as it has now been revealed what he earns and what is current net worth is.

His salary is bigger than you may expect.

According to WTFoot, the Argentine brings back a whopping £11.15 million annually, which can be broken down to £929,185 per month, £226,630 per week, £55,276 per day, £2,303 per hour, £38.39 per minute and £0.64 per second.

Although these are not the biggest numbers in football, it is certainly surprising given that he had only scored 20 goals last season in a league which is not known for its competitiveness.

In terms of his net worth, the same website has his down as a whopping €77 million (£67.6 million).

It seems as though his goalscoring days may be dying down, but let’s not forget his goalscoring form when he was in Italy.

In the 2014-15 season, he scored 27 goals in 48 appearances for Inter Milan, which included 22 goals in 36 appearances. This was surpassed in the 2017-18 season, where he scored 29 goals in 34 league appearances, showing his class in the process.

It seems as though he should be favourite to line-up with the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero in the Argentina squad, but he has been overlooked on numerous occasions for the likes of Gonzalo Higuain.

What are thoughts on Icardi?

