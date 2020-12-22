Emotions have a tendency to spill over in elite level sport and football is littered with examples of players showing an uglier side to their game.

Take Eric Cantona, for example.

The French football legend turned philosopher left a glowing legacy behind following his storied career, but he was not a player without his faults.

While playing for Manchester United back in 1995, Cantona attacked a Crystal Palace supporter with a kung-fu style kick to the chest.

It remains one of the most infamous and widely documented moments in the history of the Premier League, though Cantona has absolutely no regrets about his moment of madness.

Back in 2011, Cantona was asked about the best moment of his career and cited the assault on the Palace fan as the best of the lot, per M.E.N: "When I did the kung fu kick on the hooligan, because these kind of people don't have to be at the game."

His iconic moment remains something of a standalone in English football, but a similar incident has now occurred in Brazil - albeit no fan was involved this time round.

Indeed, a clash between Fluminense and Athletico Paranese U17 sides turned ugly on Monday night as one youngster embraced his inner Cantona and unleashed a kung-fu style kick to his opponent's head.

Tempers began to boil on the pitch following an altercation between two players, which the referee attempted to defuse, and as a melee began to unfold one of the Fluminense substitutes stormed onto the pitch before launching himself into the air and kicking an opponent in the face.

From that moment, the players descended into a chaotic brawl on the pitch as coaches from both sides attempted to stop the madness from unfolding any further.

The player on the receiving end of the initial kung-fu kick was then kicked multiple times by another Fluminense player while he was situated on the floor, but his teammate eventually hauled him to his feet.

You can see the video in full below...

Have you ever seen anything like this?

It's a truly bizarre and dangerous moment of lunacy from the youngster, and one which he'll surely receive some form of retrospective punishment for.

News Now - Sport News