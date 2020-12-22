There is no denying that Floyd Mayweather is one of boxing’s GOATs, however, is he boxing's greatest ever?

Well according to himself, yes.

Whilst appearing on ESPN in 2015, Floyd was asked to disclose who his best boxer of all time was and with so many boxing greats like Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali, this can be a tough question for anyone to answer.

Not for Floyd, though. The forever humble frontman of ‘The Money Team’ quite unsurprisingly picked himself as the greatest boxer of all time.

When asked about his decision, Floyd must’ve encountered an out of body experience as he proceeded to talk about himself in the third person.

"He’s beat more world champions than any other fighter in a shorter time and less fights than any other fighter.

“Landed punches at the highest percentage and took less punishment. He’s been world champion 18 years in five different weight divisions.”

So, if Floyd is his own best boxer of all time, where does he place Muhammed Ali, who is perhaps the most common answer to the question of who the greatest boxer of all time is.

Well in Floyd’s eyes, Ali was lucky to make his top five as he placed him in fifth spot, to which Mayweather backed his decision by stating: “Ali, only one weight class and really lost to Ken Norton three times.

“What he did is he stood for a cause in an era when African Americans did not stand up for people.”

Mayweather’s completed top five best boxers of all time looked like this:

1. Floyd Mayweather Jr

2. Roberto Duran

3. Pernell Whitaker

4. Julio Cesar Chavez

5. Muhammed Ali

Of course, this wasn’t taken very well by the boxing world, even encouraging a response from another boxing great in Mike Tyson.

‘Iron Mike’ ridiculed Mayweather for his decision to name himself as the best boxer of all time by stating: “Listen, if he was anywhere near that realm of great as Muhammad Ali, he’d be able to take his kids to school by himself.

“He can’t take his kids alone. He’s a little scared man. He’s a small, scared man.”

Floyd Mayweather is coming out of retirement next year to fight another well-established boxer in the form of YouTuber Logan Paul, who currently holds a professional boxing record of 0-1 after losing to another one of boxing's best ever KSI... yes that is sarcasm just in case you were wondering.

Should Mayweather defeat Logan Paul and take his record to 51-0, then he has to be the best boxer of all time? All eyes are now on February 20 to see whether Floyd can claim such a title.

