Jack Grealish has been on fire in the Premier League this season.

Aston Villa's talisman has been one of the English top-flight's star performers in 2020/21, scoring five goals and contributing six assists in 12 appearances.

Grealish has also announced himself on the international stage this season and will almost certainly be one of Gareth Southgate's key players for Euro 2020 next summer.

Given his rise to the upper echelons of the game over the past 12 months, the English elite have been linked with a move for the Birmingham-born midfielder.

Back in the summer, Manchester United expressed their interest in signing Grealish, but baulked at Villa's £80m valuation of the player.

Manchester City have since joined the race to sign Grealish and according to the Mirror, both clubs will tentatively look to try and sign the 25-year-old in January ahead of a summer battle for his signature.

The report also states that Liverpool are now monitoring the Grealish situation amid recent claims that 'unhappy' Mohamed Salah may seek to leave the club in the near future.

Liverpool's star-studded lineup with Grealish - valued at £45m on Transfermarkt - added to the mix? It's a mouthwatering prospect on paper.

What is more, the Reds likely wouldn't be harmed financially by the signing of the Englishman if they were to offload Salah at the same time.

Grealish's wage at Villa is £130,000-a-week, considerably less than Salah's current salary of £200,000-a-week.

The Egyptian would also command a hefty transfer fee if he left Liverpool, one which would likely cover the cost of bringing Grealish to Anfield - Villa's current valuation of their captain is around £100m.

Could we see the Villa man lining up alongside the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota next season? Don't rule it out!

