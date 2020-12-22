Liverpool have really come into their own in the Premier League over recent weeks.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently top of the English top-flight table after back-to-back wins over Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

The victory against the latter was one of the best performances by a team across Europe's top five leagues in 2020/21, the Reds winning 7-0 at Selhurst Park.

However, Liverpool's impressive results in the Premier League are not reflected in their overall ranking against the rest of the best across the continent.

Bizarrely, Klopp's men are listed as the seventh highest-rated team in 2020/21 so far, behind bitter rivals Chelsea, who sit pretty in third.

So who takes top spot you ask? Well, it is a team from the Premier League, but it's not a member of the division's established top six.

Let's take a look at the top 20 teams according to WhoScored's various algorithms...

The 20 best performing teams in Europe's top five leagues in 2020/21

Do not adjust your screen, Dean Smith's Aston Villa really are top of the pile and are the only team to boast an overall rating of 7.00 or higher.

The Villains have impressed this season, but the finest team in Europe? Absolutely not, even if they did beat Liverpool 7-2 on their home patch back in October.

Overall, eight Premier League sides feature in the top 20, with Manchester City (11th), Southampton (14th), Everton (17th), Manchester United (18th) and Leicester (20th) behind Villa, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Surprisingly, Jose Mourinho's Tottenham miss out altogether, as do Spanish giants Barcelona.

La Liga only have two teams - Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid - in the top 20, making the Spanish top-flight the lowest represented division.

The Bundesliga is the league with the second most teams featured (four), although Bayern Munich's eighth-place finish seems ridiculously low, doesn't it?

No team in the top 20 has scored more goals than the German champions, but that's not enough to get Hansi Flick's side into the top five.

WhoScored's algorithms are a tad puzzling, to say the least...

