West Brom transfer news: January strategy explained after Sam Allardyce arrival

Though he's not off to the best start by any means, West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce is reportedly in line for a massive £2m bonus should he manage to keep the Baggies in the Premier League.

A man renowned for his ability to beat the drop, those behind the scenes at the Hawthorns look desperate to retain their status as a top-flight outfit and have duly offered to pay the 66-year-old a substantial amount to ensure he does so.

On a deal until the end of the season, it appears their desperation doesn't stop at the dugout.

Speaking on the latest episode of Touchline Talk yesterday, journalist Dean Jones revealed West Brom were likely to repeat that strategy when it came to shopping in the January transfer market.

At the moment, the team Allardyce inherited are third-bottom when it comes to goals scored this season (10) and second-top for those conceded (29), so additions in the New Year Sales are surely required.

"Mainly, knowing the way that West Brom work, we'll be seeing short-term options that can just try and fire them up," he says to Pete O'Rourke from 04:56 mark onwards.

"Like they've got Allardyce in on this deal until the end of the season with a big incentive, they'll do that with a couple of players."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Given the situation West Brom are in, operating in the short-term market does appear to be the way to go.

Signing anyone to a long-term deal looks unwise considering Allardyce's short contract, the relegation fight and talk of a takeover. Indeed, there is simply too much uncertainty around the place at the moment to consider tieing a new player down to a long-term deal.

The likes of Andy Carroll and James Tomkins have recently been linked, representing players experienced Premier League players Allardyce has worked with before who may be tempted by a big incentive at this stage of their careers.

News Now - Sport News