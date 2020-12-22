Derby transfer news: January move for England international touted

Takeover talk may have quietened down of late but, at the very least, Wayne Rooney has restored some sense of optimism to Derby County's season.

The situation may look bleak given the Rams' ambition of returning to the Premier League but there have been signs of recovery under the former England captain's watch.

While it is still unclear as to whether or not he will be handed the job on a full-time basis, life looks better under Rooney and - considering what a big name he is in the game - he could help in the transfer market.

Speaking on yesterday's edition of Touchline Talk, journalist Dean Jones told Pete O'Rourke that the Rams will 'definitely' be an option for Manchester United's Phil Jones in January.

The 28-year-old is completely frozen out of the picture at Old Trafford right now and hasn't made an appearance for the first-team since an FA Cup tie with Tranmere Rovers in January, though is currently injured.

Expected to be back fit in January according to the journalist, the former Blackburn man obviously shared a dressing room with Rooney at Old Trafford but has previously been linked with the likes of Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion.

While both of those would keep him in the Premier League, Jones does give some credence to the idea of the England international dropping down into the Championship and believes it could be the best move for him.

"Wayne Rooney obviously knows Phil Jones and that might be the perfect option," he comments from the 24:06 mark.

"He could essentially turn around their season.

"Those three options [Derby, West Brom and Newcastle] are the one that will definitely be on the table."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It's hard to judge where Jones is considering his utter lack of involvement in a Premier League context.

However, this is a man to have played for Manchester United for almost a decade - no mean feat despite their current malasie - and represented England at three international tournaments.

Clearly, his career has never hit the kind of upward trajectory Sir Alex Ferguson predicted for him but perhaps a move into the Championship to play a part in the Derby project could be the best move for him at this stage of his career.

With slightly less focus on him, Jones - rated £5.40m by Transfermarkt - can move away from the endless memes we see of some of the faces he makes when defending and look to build confidence again. Ultimately, it doesn't matter what he looks like, it's about getting the job done.

With just over three years left on his contract, he can always return to United should this kind of experiment go wrong without being left in the footballing wilderness.

All in all, it'd be an interesting move for a player to have stalled.

