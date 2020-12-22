The original PlayStation 5 design already has grounds to claim itself as one of the best-looking consoles of all time, but this concept design is just different gravy.

The PS2 for a lot of people was their gateway into the world of gaming, so any nostalgia relating to the console always goes down a treat.

The iconic console will always be iconic for the classics that were available to play on it, from The Simpson’s: Hit & Run to SSX: Tricky, limitless amounts of fun was to be had.

It has seemed at times that console gaming peaked with the PS2, obviously not in terms of graphics, but for the choice of games that were available. There was something for everyone, something later consoles have struggled to replicate.

So, this PlayStation 5 concept design based off of the PS2 is hopefully a beacon of light for what is to come on the PS5.

If Sony were to go and actually make this design, you could also imagine they would release some remastered PS2 games too, which is what they did when they released the PS4 which was based off of the PS1.

The idea of this concept design is actually inspired by the PS1-themed PlayStation 4, which released six years ago to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the launch of the first PlayStation.

The concept design is titled the “30th Anniversary of PlayStation” edition of PS5.

Much like the design that Sony released, this concept design also features a stamp which showed what number console you’d received, as the commemorative PS4 was a limited release with only 12,300 consoles made.

The 30th anniversary of PlayStation isn’t till 2024, so hopefully there will be plenty of PS5 consoles around by then.

Although there was a very limited amount of PlayStation 5 consoles available on launch day, Sony did enjoy their most successful console launch ever.

