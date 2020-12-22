Tottenham transfer news: £100k-per-week man tipped to leave in January

What is most interesting about Dele Alli's sharp decline in standing at Tottenham Hotspur is just how well things started for him under Jose Mourinho.

Indeed, it's easy to forget that now given the seemingly constant talk about the England international potentially leaving the club but, in the early days of the Mourinho reign, he looked a crucial part of the set-up.

Following a dramatic 3-2 win away at London rivals West Ham United back in November 2019, the Portuguese hailed Alli as 'one of the best' and the 24-year-old recorded six goal involvements during his first ten Premier League games under his management.

With Daniel Levy previously reported to be a huge fan of him too, Alli's situation is strange.

Out of the picture this season of course, one journalist has predicted the end for him, albeit on an extended temporary basis.

Speaking on yesterday's edition of Touchline Talk, Dean Jones told Pete O'Rouke he could not see Alli remaining a Spurs player in January.

"I don't think he will be," replied Jones when asked whether or not he'd still be with Spurs after the transfer window closes (15:29).

"It's much more likely he leaves on loan and, even potentially something that someone mentioned to me, was an 18-month loan for Dele Alli.

"Daniel Levy, ideally, does not want to lose Dele Alli."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

No one is benefitting from this strange state of limbo Alli is in at the moment.

Spurs are paying him a reported £100k-per-week to contribute next-to-nothing, Mourinho has had to deal with questions from journalists and the player's career is stalling.

With that in mind, an 18-month loan could be a good idea. Were he to leave England amid links with Monaco and PSG, he'd at least get out of the limelight in a Premier League context and could potentially raise his value should Spurs ever look to sell him.

There's also the chance of getting back into the picture in North London too. Philippe Coutinho is another big name who was farmed out on loan by a big club only to return after a successful trip away, so there is certainly a precedent.

