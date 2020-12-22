Sheffield Wednesday news: Tony Pulis situation cleared by journalist

To say it's been a difficult start for Tony Pulis at Sheffield Wednesday would be an understatement.

With the Welshman describing the Owls' current squad as 'probably the most disjointed a group I've managed' and problems behind the scenes at Hillsborough, his one win in eight games has to be taken in that wider context.

Hard as it may be for Wednesday right now, however, noted journalist Alan Nixon has shed some light into Pulis' thinking.

Taking to Twitter to answer a fan's question yesterday, Nixon played down any suggestion Pulis could walk away from the club already, though did suggest he knew where such a rumour came from.

That has to be considered good news in terms of the club's stability.

Things are looking bleak right now but, following his first win in charge, at least Wednesday have shown signs of recovery under a manager who has famously never been relegated.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

The fact Pulis is seemingly sticking around for the long-term (though it's not quite clear as to where the rumour emerged) somewhat provides some clarity.

In a relegation fight, that could be crucial and allows those involved to get on with the job.

Carlton Palmer recently exclusively sung the former Stoke manager's praises and blamed problems behind the scenes with owner Dejpohn Chansiri as the reason the club have struggled. Indeed, given the turnover of managers in the last few years, it's hard to argue.

Hopefully for Wednesday, Pulis can work his magic once again.

News Now - Sport News