Who is the greatest defender of all time?
It's a question with no right or wrong answer, as there have been so many great pragmatic players throughout the history of professional football.
Paolo Maldini, Franz Beckenbauer and Sergio Ramos are just some of the names that normally always crop up when discussing the greatest defenders the game has seen.
Those three all feature in a list of the 50 greatest defenders in history, as voted for by football fans.
But given that supporters of the beautiful game have sole control over the rankings, some big names miss out, including Marcel Desailly (57th), Rio Ferdinand (59th), John Terry (62nd), Nemanja Vidic (64th) and Fernando Hierro (72nd).
Let's take a look at the results over on Ranker...
50-41
50. Javier Zanetti
49. Danny McGrain
48. Hans-Peter Briegel
47. Uli Stielike
46. Jamie Carragher
45. Jaap Stam
44. Gerrard Pique
43. Aldair
42. Morten Olsen
41. Emlyn Hughes
Pique only in 44th? Zanetti in 50th? The list starts off in a rather controversial manner.
Carragher ahead of the latter is just wrong, but at least Pique features ahead of the Englishman. We're not saying the Liverpool legend was a bad player, but the 46th greatest defender of all time? Not for us.
40-31
40. Andreas Brehme
39. Maicon
38. Manfred Kaltz
37. Dani Alves
36. Philipp Lahm
35. Nilton Santos
34. Carles Puyol
33. Paul Breitner
32. Fabio Cannavaro
31. Virgil van Dijk
Van Dijk ahead of Alves, Lahm, Puyol AND Cannavaro? We know the Dutchman is brilliant, but he hasn't been among the best in the business for long enough to warrant a place ahead of the aforementioned quartet.
Cannavaro's 32nd-place finish is the most bizarre of the lot because, unlike virtually every other defender in history, the Italian actually won the Ballon d'Or in 2006.
30-21
30. Roberto Carlos
29. Marcelo
28. Jurgen Kohler
27. Antonio Cabrini
26. Gary Neville
25. Sol Campbell
24. Ruud Krol
23. Phil Neal
22. Wim Suurbier
21. Thiago Silva
Marcelo beats Carlos in the battle of the Brazilian left-backs, although both are comfortably behind fellow countryman Silva.
Neville and Campbell are somehow ahead of Puyol, Cannavaro and many other legends of the game, which is rather puzzling.
20-11
20. Claudio Gentile
19. Alan Hansen
18. Lucio
17. Guiseppe Bergomi
16. Sergio Ramos
15. Luis Pereira
14. Lillian Thuram
13. Mauro Tassotti
12. Fulvio Collovati
11. Alessandro Nesta
Some legendary figures here. Ramos is the highest ranked active player, with Italian defenders making up five of the 10 positions between 20th and 11th.
The country's remaining pragmatic stars of yesteryear feature heavily in the top 10 as well...
10-1
10. Alessandro Costacurta
9. Giacinto Facchetti
8. Daniel Passarella
7. Frank Rjikaard
6. Bobby Moore
5. Cesare Maldini
4. Cafu
3. Frank Beckenbauer
2. Franco Baresi
1. Paolo Maldini
Once again, five Italians make the cut in this section, Maldini and Baresi - members of AC Milan's impregnable defence from the 1980s and 1990s - taking the top two spots and deservedly so.
