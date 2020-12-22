Chelsea were European football's biggest spenders during the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Blues spent around £230m on Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Edouard Mendy, Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr.

As a result, Chelsea now boast one of the best squads in world football and once all of their summer arrivals adapt to the demands of English football, the Blues are going to be tough to stop.

But the west London outfit are not content with their current roster and have big plans for the 2021 summer transfer window.

Chelsea are planning to offload a number of their fringe players and have identified two of the best young starlets in world football as their top transfer targets.

The players in question are West Ham's Declan Rice (valued at £49.5m) and Borussia Dortmund star, Erling Braut Haaland (valued at £90m).

Sky Sports reporter Angelo Mangiante has also revealed that the Blues will look to sell Jorginho, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Ross Barkley, Marcos Alonso, Danny Drinkwater and Victor Moses at the end of the 2020/21 season.

We told you they had big plans. The potential sales are expected, but Haaland and Rice being made the club's two top targets has come as a bit of a surprise.

So that got us thinking; what could Chelsea's starting XI look like for next season? To put it simply, outrageously good, so much so that Havertz, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount fail to make the team.

Chelsea's potential starting XI for 2021/22

Formation: 4-2-3-1

XI: Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, N'Golo Kante, Declan Rice, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Erling Haaland.

Wow. A front three of Pulisic, Werner and Haaland, with Ziyech as the team's creator-in-chief just behind? It doesn't get much better than that for Frank Lampard and Chelsea fans.

A defensive midfield pairing of Rice and Kante isn't bad either, especially given the fact that both players possess a keen eye for a pass to compliment their pragmatic strengths.

The back five picks itself these days, completing an XI that - on paper - has the potential to challenge for both the Premier League title and the Champions League next season.

News Now - Sport News