Man United news: Pundit fumes at Anthony Martial after penalty decision vs Leeds

Manchester United produced arguably their best performance of the season last weekend as they dismantled Leeds.

United went into the game knowing a win would see them move into the top four.

And they raced into the lead with Scott McTominay scoring twice in the opening three minutes.

United pressed home their advantage and eventually won 6-2 in what was a resounding victory.

Anthony Martial didn't get himself on the scoresheet but he still had a massive impact on the game.

The Frenchman bagged two assists and he also won a penalty for his side as he was felled after contact from Pascal Struijk.

There was a few that thought the penalty was soft, though.

And former Leeds player, Noel Whelan, is one man who thinks that United were wrongfully given a penalty.

In fact, Whelan has gone as far as calling Martial a 'cheat'.

“It was very naive,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“But you’re going to get that from young players and to be honest with you I don’t think it was a penalty. He’s left his leg out there and Martial being clever goes over it – there was hardly any contact.

“Over this weekend I’ve seen so many penalties that are not penalties, they’re soft, they’re dives. In my opinion, it’s cheating but by the letter of the law these days it’s a penalty.

“You can’t win with them and the referees have got really difficult decisions to make.

“This is what they do now. They go down with very, very minimum contact. It’s that bad.”

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

I think Whelan is being very harsh here.

Martial, who is valued at £49.5m by Transfermarkt, was clipped in the box by the Leeds youngster. When that happens he has every right to go down.

I think that's all there is to say really. To brand Martial a 'cheat' is taking things way too far.

