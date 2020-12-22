Manchester United were imperious against Leeds last weekend.

United made a lightning start and went 2-0 up inside three minutes, with Scott McTominay bagging himself a brace.

And United would go into the break with a 4-1 lead after further goals from Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof.

Second half goals from Fernandes and Daniel James gave United a massive 6-2 victory over their rivals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sprung a few surprises with his team selection.

Paul Pogba has been playing well in recent weeks but he was dropped to the bench, with McTominay and Fred forming a midfield partnership.

James was also in the starting lineup despite not playing regularly this season.

And Michael Owen was not very impressed at all when he saw United's lineup.

“I’m astounded at the team, I must admit,” Owen said before the game on Premier League Productions.

“In particular, Paul Pogba being a substitute. I was there watching him in midweek against Sheffield United and he was absolutely brilliant.

“I can’t help looking at that team and thinking, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is over thinking this one.

“Daniel James has come in from who knows where, I mean he’s not even been brought on in recent weeks so he’s almost been miles off it.

“I understand Greenwood because they rotate and rest and things like that, but I can only think that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is very worried about the Leeds counter-attack.

“And he’s gone with two sitting midfielders, at home, when he’s dispensed with it away the other day and they looked electric going forward.

“I’m staggered that Pogba’s not playing to start with and really surprised that Daniel James has been brought in.”

He continued: "You are not going to win the league if you are going to continue to play McTominay, Fred, James..."

Fair to say Owen's comments backfired massively.

McTominay went on to score twice in the opening three minutes.

Fred had another good game in midfield and James capped off a lively performance with a goal.

United fans have been mocking Owen for his comments on Twitter.

