There aren't many fighters that sell as well as Conor McGregor.

The Irish phenom has been part of some of the biggest pay-per-view events in the history of combat sports and it's not hard to see why.

His straight talking nature and unique lifestyle have seen him gather a large and very dedicated following while his no-nonsense fighting style earned him lot of admirers at the same time.

His boxing cross-over fight with Floyd Mayweather raked in an eye-watering amount of money while fights with the likes of Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov will go down as some of the highest-earning bouts in the UFC.

McGregor fought just once in 2020, but, as is his way, it turned out to be the biggest PPV event of the year.

Posting on his social media, McGregor revealed the frightening sum he earned for less than a minute of work in the fight.

“Congrats to the UFC on a well fought 2020! The only sporting company on the planet to come through the entire year. Incredible! I am honored [sic] to secure their highest PPV of the year with McGregor vs. Cerrone. Congrats Donald and also on his double submission win last night."

He also added:

“100% offence. 100% defence. Highest PPV. Highest gate. Fastest Main Event KO of the year. 2020. 40 seconds. Roll on 2021!”

Humble as always, Conor.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the fight would have raised £64.94m through subscriptions alone with the PPV fee set at $65 (£48).

That means 'The Notorious' generated money at a rate of £1.6 million for every second he fought on the night.

However, due to the fact that the UFC is a private company and exact figures are not made public, you may need to take McGregor's claims with a pinch of salt.

McGregor is now due to fight Dustin Poirier in January as he returns to the Octagon for the first time in nearly a year.

