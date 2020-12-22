It has been quite a year for heavyweight boxing.

In the midst of all the Covid madness, we still managed to get some massive fights in and the entire landscape of the heavyweight division was changed.

Tyson Fury's huge bout with Deontay Wilder was undoubtedly the event of the year while Anthony Joshua's fight with Kubrat Pulev got a lot of attention as well.

Talk of a mega-bout between Fury and Joshua meandered about throughout the year until the last few weeks when Eddie Hearn confirmed that a verbal agreement is in place between the two British stars.

Now, as 2020 draws to a close, per a report in The Sun, Ring Magazine have ranked their top ten heavyweights for the year and it looks as though one of the pair has already landed a pre-fight blow.

Here is Ring Magazine's ranking:

10. Oleksandr Usyk

9. Oscar Rivas

8. Michael Hunter

7. Joseph Parker

6. Andy Ruiz Jr.

5. Luis Ortiz

4. Dillian Whyte

3. Alexander Povetkin

2. Deontay Wilder

1. Anthony Joshua

Champion: Tyson Fury

There you have it.

Fury's masterclass against Wilder has earned top spot on the list with Joshua finishing as the runner-up.

The list could look very different come this time next year with two fights between Joshua and Fury set to take place in 2021.

According to Matchroom boss Hearn, talks have been positive between the two parties and he is confident they will be able to settle on a deal for the pair of fights.

Right now, it is uncertain as to where the fights may take place, with British boxing fans desperate for the biggest event in British boxing to take place on local shores.

However, with bumper offers from the middle-east offering eye-watering sums to host the bout, they may have no choice but to take the spectacle abroad.

Either way, you can be certain it will be a monstrous clash between the two titans and we can't wait for it.

