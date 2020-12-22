The route into elite sport is a complicated process which is typically crafted through a blend of raw talent, hard work & good fortune.

But having a similarly talented sibling or parental figure can certainly drive a budding sportsman towards a professional career at the top level.

Siblings find themselves in a perennial competition with one another from birth, and the inter-family rivalry just adds that little extra incentive for those who find themselves in with a chance of making it in professional sport.

However, it doesn't always have to be a case of one or the other.

Premier League history is littered with examples of brothers who have both participated in the division.

In fact, there are a total of 46 pairs of brothers to note, and here at GIVEMESPORT we've compiled a full list of these players and ranked them in ascending order from least to most appearances.

Including the likes of the Boateng brothers, the Toures and the Alonsos, this list is bound to take you on something of a nostalgic journey through Premier League history.

Take a look at the complete list below...

46. Ben & Jak Alnwick (12 appearances)

45. Martin & Michael Johansen (17 appearances)

44. Darren & Elliot Ward (25 appearances)

43. James & Adam Chambers (33 appearances)

42. Siem & Luuk de Jong (34 appearances)

41. Thordur & Joey Gudjonsson (42 appearances)

40. Sean & Matthew Longstaff (52 appearances)

39. Sam & George Baldock (54 appearances)

38. Kevin-Prince & Jerome Boateng (52 appearances)

37. Clive & Bradley Allen (66 appearances)

36. Josh & Jacob Murphy (79 appearances)

35. Justin & Gavin Hoyte (84 appearances)

34. Alan & Steven Quinn (98 appearances)

33. Guy Demel & Yannick Sagbo (101 appearances)

32. Leon Cort & Ruben Loftus-Cheek (113 appearances)

31. David & Brian Linighan (113 appearances)

30. Leandro & Juninho Bucuna (117 appearances)

29. Andy & Brian Linighan (118 appearances)

28. Dickson & Kelvin Etuhu (121 appearances)

27. Carl & Leon Cort (137 appearances)

26. Mikel & Xabi Alonso (150 appearances)

25. Lomana & Kazenga LuaLua (153 appearances)

24. Stefan & Luke Moore (166 appearances)

23. Stephen & Noel Hunt (167 appearances)

22. Will & Michael Keane (172 appearances)

21. Jostein & Tore Andre Flo (174 appearances)

20. Steven & Gary Caldwell (188 appearances)

19. Fabio & Rafael (189 appearances)

18. Carl Cort & Ruben Loftus-Cheek (198 appearances)

17. Danny & Rod Wallace (199 appearances)

16. Ray & Rod Wallace (204 appearances)

15. Lee & Steve Howey (205 appearances)

14. Marcus & Martin Olsson (209 appearances)

13. Andy & David Linighan (229 appearances)

12. Georginio Wijnaldum & Rajiv van La Parra (231 appearances)

11. Christian & Jonathan Benteke (235 appearances)

THE TOP TEN:

10. Jordan & Andre Ayew (237 appearances)

The talent of the Ayew brothers has always been apparent but neither have fully managed to thrive in the Premier League as many expected them to.

Jordan has enjoyed a decent spell at Crystal Palace and provided a solution to the Christian Benteke problem prior to the Belgian's recent revival, while Andre is performing well with Swansea in the Championship having scored six goals in 19 Championship games this season.

9. Craig & Gary Gardner (275 appearances)

Craig Gardner collected the lion's share of appearances here with 259 during a modest career befitting of his understated style of play.

Something of a Midlands journeyman, Gardner turned out for Aston Villa, Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion during his career, but seemingly managed to complete those moves without making too many enemies along the way.

8. John Arne & Bjorn Helge Riise (336 appearances)

Who could forget that belting, sizzling wand of a left foot John Arne Riise had?

Liverpool and Fulham fans were treated to one of the purest strikes of a football you're every likely to see, with the Dane plundering 21 goals in his 321 Premier League outings.

His brother Bjorn was far more understated and only made 15 appearances for the Cottagers.

7. Andy & Michael Dawson (346 appearances)

Michael Dawson enjoyed a long and fruitful career in the Premier League with Spurs and Hull City and made 286 of the 346 appearances the Dawson brothers managed to accumulate.

6. Shaun & Bradley Wright-Phillips (347 appearances)

There was always going to be plenty of eyes on Ian Wright's sons.

Shaun and Bradley Wright-Phillips both broke through at Manchester City, but the latter spent the majority of his career tearing up the MLS, becoming a star in the USA in the process.

Though Shaun seemed to have more talent, the promise surrounding his development at Man City faded after he completed a £21m move to Chelsea in 2005.

5. Shola & Sammy Ameobi (352 appearances)

The Ameobis both emerged at Newcastle United and are renowned for their physically imposing statures.

Sammy continues to enjoy a decent professional career in the Championship with Nottingham Forest.

4. Kieron & Nathan Dyer (400 appearances)

Such was the sheer lunacy of the event, Kieron Dyer will be remembered for scrapping with his own teammates Lee Bowyer while playing for Newcastle United despite making 225 Premier League appearances in his career.

Nathan, meanwhile, seems to have a much cooler head on his shoulders.

3. Kolo & Yaya Toure (584 appearances)

European holiday destinations would have been deprived of an iconic chant if it weren't for Yaya and Kolo Toure.

Enigmatic, infectiously likeable and two brilliant talents, the Toures will go down in history as one of the best pairs of brothers in the history of English football.

2. Rio & Anton Ferdinand (721 appearances)

Rio Ferdinand did accumulate the majority of the 721 appearances, but Anton chipped in with a significant 218.

Both Rio and Anton played in central defence throughout their careers, but the image above shows that the former had more to his game at both ends of the field.

Renowned for his technical ability and stark defensive qualities, Rio remains one of the most talented centre backs in the history of English football.

1. Gary & Phil Neville (903 appearances)

The iconic Neville brothers top the pile with a whopping 903 appearances.

Neither were the most technically talented or physically gifted of footballers, but both were huge assets for Manchester United during the 90s and early noughties.

Will their collective return of appearances ever be topped?

It would take something truly special to get close to this record.

