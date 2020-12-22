Arsenal went into their Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Man City on Tuesday evening in some awful form.

The Gunners have not won in the Premier League in seven games.

In fact, the last time they had one in England's top tier came on the first day of November in a 1-0 victory over Manchester United.

While addressing their league form is without doubt more important, Mikel Arteta would have been hoping his side put in a strong performance at the Emirates Stadium.

But they got off to a dreadful start against Man City as they were behind after just two minutes.

And the goal came after some quite woeful defending.

Oleksandr Zinchenko crossed the ball in from the left-hand side and an unmarked Gabriel Jesus headed home from close range.

Goalkeeper Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson tried to punch the ball away but got absolutely no where near it.

There were seven Arsenal players in the box but Jesus was still given a free header. That's just not good enough.

Not the start Arsenal would have wanted, that's for sure.

But they found themelves back in the game at the half-hour mark.

Man City had been dominating proceedings but it was the Gunners who restored parity.

Some brilliant play from Gabriel Martinelli on the wing led to Alexandre Lacazette heading into the top corner.

It was virtually their first attack of the game but they made it count.

