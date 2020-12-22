Man Utd news: Carlton Palmer rips into club's structure and calls for Mauricio Pochettino

What to make of Manchester United this season.

Indeed, while it's been a strange campaign for everyone, the Jekyll & Hyde nature of the Red Devils so far is a major talking point.

Largely disappointing at home, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's ability to turn things around on the road despite seemingly trying to make things as difficult as possible at times has even broken a long-standing club record.

Still, as impressive as they looked against bitter rivals Leeds United, not everyone is enthralled.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, former England international Carlton Palmer has ripped into the set-up behind the scenes at Old Trafford and urged decision-makers to move for Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine has, of course, been extensively linked with a move to United after being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur in 2019, though Solskjaer has always appeared to retain the support of Ed Woodward.

"There's no structure or pattern, there's no continuity," said the former Leeds player.

"Do you see a pattern to the way they play? Do you see the team evolving?

"When they come back late in games, they get away with it!

"I don't advocate for managers to be sacked but I think Ole has had enough time now to get a structure into the side.

"If I was Man United now, I'd be going to look at Pochettino before I start giving him some more money."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Palmer is right to talk about the structure in place at United.

Much has been made about their lack of a sporting director, feeding debate surrounding some of their decisions in the transfer market.

A club of this magnitude cannot operate on the basis of a manager winning a few games and being the right man to lead the project forward, only for the pressure to be piled on when results don't go their way.

United have proven that's not a sustainable model for them in terms of winning major trophies and at least Pochettino has previously shown an ability to build something over the course of a number of years, raising a team's collective level.

News Now - Sport News