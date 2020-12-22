Juan Cuadrado was shown a straight red card tonight for a truly awful challenge in Juventus' clash with Fiorentina.

After Fiorentina took and early lead in the clash, Cuadrado was given his marching order for an agricultural challenge in the 17th minute.

In truth, Cuadrado was lucky not to snap his opponent's leg in two and could have no arguments with the referee's decision to brandish the red card.

That means that Cuadrado has now received a red card in December for the second year running and will now have to serve a three-game ban over a crucial festive period.

With Juve falling off the pace in the title race and in genuine danger of relinquishing their iron grip on the Scudetto, Cuadrado's rashness could come at a heavy cost.

At time of writing, Juve were still 1-0 down.

News Now - Sport News