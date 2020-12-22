Lionel Messi shattered another record on Tuesday evening in Barcelona's La Liga clash against Valladolid.

Barcelona took the lead through Clement Lenglet after 21 minutes.

The Catalan giants doubled their lead 15 minutes through Martin Braithwaite.

And Messi created even more history in the second half when he made it 3-0 to Barcelona.

The Argentine legend raced through on goal and produced a composed finish to extend his side's lead.

Watch the goal below:

And, with that goal, Messi overtook Pele's record for most goals scored by a single club.

The Brazilian legend netted 643 goals for Santos. Messi, with his goal against Valladolid, is now on 644 for Barcelona.

Gary Lineker posted a tribute to the 33-year-old after his goal.

"Lionel Messi has scored his 644th goal for Barcelona," he wrote. "He’s beaten Pele’s record of most goals scored at a single club. This is a record that no one thought would ever be beaten. It will never be beaten again."

Pele paid tribute to Messi when he equalled the record on the weekend.

"When your heart overflows with love, it is difficult to change your path," he wrote on Instagram.

"Like you, I know what it's like to love wearing the same shirt every day. Like you, I know that there is nothing better than the place we feel at home.

"Congratulations on your historic record, Lionel. But above all, congratulations on your beautiful career at Barcelona.

"Stories like ours, of loving the same club for so long, unfortunately will be increasingly rare in football. I admire you very much, Lionel Messi."

Can Messi get to 700? You've got to say he will most certainly reach that mark if he decides to stay at Barcelona beyond 2021.

News Now - Sport News