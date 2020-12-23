Arsenal succumbed to another defeat on Tuesday evening as they were beaten 4-1 by Manchester City in their Carabao Cup quarter-final tie.

The game started extremely badly for Mikel Arteta's side.

They found themselves 1-0 down after just a few minutes when Gabriel Jesus headed home.

Arsenal managed to go into the break level, though, with Alexandre Lacazette restoring parity for the home side.

But that was as good as it got for Arsenal.

Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson's howler gifted Riyad Mahrez a goal. Phil Foden netted shortly after before Aymeric Laporte rounded off the scoring.

AFTV are usually comedy gold when Arsenal lose and they did not disappoint again on Tuesday evening.

They have gone viral for their reaction to Laporte's goal.

One of the members started: "I'm going to play Fortnite on my phone."

Robbie then bizarrely replies under his breath: "I'm going to watch p***."

And that set DT off, who shouted: "Might as well because we are getting f***** right now aren't we!"

And watch the full reaction below:

Another classic AFTV reaction. They've clearly had enough with this Arsenal side and you can't really blame them.

Arteta spoke to the media after the game.

"Yeah, a really painful moment again," he started, per football.london. "We started the game conceding really early, a really soft goal and after that in this moment to get through that obviously is difficult.

"But the players reacted to be fair and we started to grow as the game was moving forward. We scored a goal, a really good goal and after that I think we were the better team for the next 25 minutes.

"But when we have the best moment in the game, we conceded another soft goal and that makes the game even harder.

"But still we kept going. We had an open situation we where we can play Laca through. We missed the pass and on that counter, they scored a goal in an offside position and obviously after that moment the game was over."

