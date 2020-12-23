There aren’t many records left in football for Lionel Messi to break but he managed to find one on Tuesday night - a very impressive one at that.

With his strike during Barcelona’s 3-0 victory over Real Valladolid, Messi bagged his 644th goal for the club. That meant he broke Pele’s record of the most goals for one club.

SIX HUNDRED AND FORTY-FOUR.

Incredible.

Pele scored 643 goals in 19 seasons for Santos in Brazil between 1956 and 1974.

To celebrate breaking Pele’s record, Messi took to Instagram to write an emotional post accompanying a graphic celebrating his 644 goals.

He wrote: “When I started playing soccer I never thought I would break any records. And even less the one that I achieved today that I had @pele ... I can only thank everyone who helped me over the years, my teammates, my family, my friends and everyone who supports me every day. Hug!!”

Beautiful.

Incidentally, Pele paid tribute to Messi after he equalled his record last week with an Instagram post of his own.

The Brazilian legend wrote: “When your heart overflows with love, it is difficult to change your path. Like you, I know what it's like to love wearing the same shirt every day. Like you, I know that there is nothing better than the place we feel at home.

"Congratulations on your historic record, Lionel. But above all, congratulations on your beautiful career in @fcbarcelona. Stories like ours, of loving the same club for so long, unfortunately will be increasingly rare in football. I admire you very much,@leomessi."

Pele may claim that Messi ‘loves wearing the same shirt’ but, these days, that might not quite be the case.

Last summer, Messi looked to exercise a clause in his contract in which he believed he was free to leave. Barca disagreed.

And just earlier this week, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner admitted that he had “a very bad time in the summer” as he wasn’t allowed to leave Camp Nou.

Messi’s 10 goals in 18 appearances in all competitions is below his usual ridiculous standards but, after breaking another incredible record, perhaps the superstar has now got the bit between his teeth once again.

