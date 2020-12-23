It has been confirmed that Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 will take place in Abu Dhabi on Fight Island.

We all know what this means... there may be no need to set your alarms for 4am the following morning just to watch the main event.

European UFC fans will remember just how great it was watching Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje on Saturday night around 10/11pm... instead of having to set an alarm for 4am in order to watch the main event at around 5/6am.

With the fight taking place in Abu Dhabi, who are four hours ahead of England, it means the main event fight has the potential to happen during peak European time.

This means the main event between McGregor and Poirier could take place around 10pm depending on what happens on the undercard.

UFC president Dana White was the man to confirm the news on his Instagram story as he confirmed the company would be making a return to Fight Island in the new year.

UFC 257 isn't the only event taking place there, however, as it will be a triple header in Abu Dhabi.

As can be seen from White's Instagram story, three events will head over to Abu Dhabi, with the conclusion being that of McGregor vs Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23.

The two events before that are UFC Fight Night on January 16 and UFC Fight Night on Wednesday 20.

Unsurprisingly, however, UFC 257 will be the main event and the pay-per-view everyone will have their eyes on.

McGregor and Poirier have, of course, shared the Octagon before, so they will know all they need to know about one another, however, plenty has changed since their 2014 scrap back at UFC 178.

On that night, the Irishman got the job done inside the first round, but that is something we shouldn't expect this time around, as the American has improved leaps and bounds since that night.

What happens on Fight Island will certainly decide a lot about the current lightweight division following Khabib's retirement back at UFC 254.

Bring it on!

