With Christmas falling on a Friday this year, WWE fans will be tuning into SmackDown after stuffing themselves full with turkey.

They won't be the only ones doing so either - because even those who appear on the show will be able to watch it from home.

That's because the final SmackDown of 2020 has already been pre-recorded and will air on delay later this week.

WWE stars don't always get Christmas off, so that's a nice little bonus for them. Given the show has already been recorded, spoilers are always likely to leak and that's the case here.

So, if you DO NOT want SmackDown's Christmas Day episode spoiled, stop reading here.

Otherwise, check out the full details from Tuesday's taping - which includes a title change - below. All information has come from WrestlingNews.co.

"In a steel cage match, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain the WWE Univeral Championship. Jey Uso got involved in the match as he handcuffed Owens to the steel cage. That allowed Reigns to leave the cage and win the match, per the rules.

"In the second title match of the night, Charlotte Flair and Asuka successfully defended their Women’s Tag Team Championships in a Triple Threat Elimination Match.

"They faced Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair and Bayley & Carmella. Bayley & Carmella were the first team to be eliminated.

"In a backstage segment, Sami Zayn was given a shirt by The Street Profits that said 'I Was Intercontinental Champion' to mock him for wearing the 'I’m the Intercontinental Champion' t-shirt.

"In a match that was originally planned for the TLC pay-per-view, Daniel Bryan defeated Jey Uso.

"In the main event, Big E defeated Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack match to win the Intercontinental Championship.

"Big E celebrated with the lumberjacks to close out the show and to give the fans a satisfying ending for Christmas."

Well, there's certainly a lot to unpack there. As many as three title matches on one episode of SmackDown and a new champion crowned? WWE really will be treating us on Friday!

News Now - Sport News