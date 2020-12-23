Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils in pole position to sign six-goal prodigy for €5 million

Manchester United fans are still reeling from the disappointment of their summer transfer window.

While their 2020/21 campaign hasn't been as bad as some have made out, you can't help wondering whether things would be even better had Ed Woodward loosened his pursestrings.

That being said, moves for Alex Telles and Edinson Cavani have hitherto paid off, though the latter smelt of a panic buy, but Donny van de Beek feels like a move that United simply didn't need.

As a result, many United fans are coming into the January transfer window hoping for a few new arrivals and Fabrizio Romano seems to think they could get their wish.

The highly-revered Italian reporter gave an update on the hunt for Moisés Caicedo on Wednesday morning, revealing that the Old Trafford club had 'control' over a potential deal.

Romano tweeted: "Manchester United are in direct contact with the agents of Moises Caicedo (Indep. del Valle). The agreement on personal terms [5 years] won’t be a problem. €5m price tag.

"#MUFC ‘control’ the situation by weeks and will decide soon whether to complete the deal or not."

The 19-year-old Ecuadorian would add to United's already-stacked midfield ranks that includes Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Van de Beek, Nemanja Matic and many other top stars.

Caicedo is currently valued at £1.08 million by Transfermarkt, boasting six goals and two assists across senior 28 appearances for C.S.D. Independiente del Valle in his native country.

A move to Old Trafford would see Caicedo follow in the footsteps of his compatriot Antonio Valencia, who went onto captain the Red Devils after more than 300 outings for the Premier League giants.

It would also be the latest move for a younger player instigated by Woodward and co over the course of the season, having already procured Facundo Pellistri for a similar fee in the summer.

And according to the BBC, a move for Atalanta's Amad Diallo, 18, is also expected to be sewn up in the New Year with United having agreed an eye-catching £19-million for the player in October.

The Old Trafford faithful will simply have to wait and see whether he'll be followed through the Carrington entrance by Caicedo as they reach their final decision on the deal. Stay tuned.

