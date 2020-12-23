Arsenal fans have been fortunate enough to witness some incredible players grace their club down the years.

Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Cesc Fabregas, Patrick Vieira…the list goes on.

However, the club also have a knack of signing some absolute duds. Players who have absolutely no right to be representing Arsenal Football Club always appear to be representing Arsenal Football Club.

It happens time and time again and it’s happened once again in the form of Runar Alex Runarsson, it seems.

Arsenal signed the 25-year-old goalkeeper in the summer after Emiliano Martinez was allowed to join Aston Villa.

But the former Dijon goalkeeper certainly isn’t mustard.

On Tuesday night, he had an absolute shocker in the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester City. He wasn’t convincing for Gabriel Jesus’ opener and fumbled in Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick. He didn’t cover himself in glory for Phil Foden’s goal either.

It led to many Arsenal fans suggesting that Rúnarsson might just be the worst player to have ever put on an Arsenal shirt.

And it got us thinking. Who really are the worst players to have ever played for the club?

Well, we’ve, perhaps harshly, decided to rank the 14 worst players we’ve ever seen represent the club.

Let’s take a look:

14 | Christopher Wreh

Much like Ali Dia at Southampton, Wreh was signed on the basis of being George Weah’s cousin. Apart from the fact Dia wasn’t related to Weah and Wreh just wasn’t very good. To be fair to Wreh, he did play a role in helping Arsenal win the 1998 FA Cup, scoring the only goal in the semi-final and starting the final against Newcastle. But he finished with three goals in 28 league matches and was playing for Bishop’s Stortford in non-league before he was 30.

13 | Denilson

Arsenal probably thought they were onto a winner signing a Brazilian defensive midfielder after the success of Gilberto Silva previously. Denilson arrived as captain of Brazil’s U17 side and looked set to be a star. He did spend five seasons at Liverpool - playing 51 times during the 2009/09 season, missing just one league match. But he simply wasn’t physical enough to play that anchor role and hardly ever played a forward pass. At the age of 32, he’s now playing in the Maltese Premier League which says it all.

12 | Shkodran Mustafi

The World Cup winner will make his 150th appearance for Arsenal the next time he takes to the pitch. That’s 149 appearances too many for many Gooners, who are fed up with watching his constant mistakes at the back.

11 | Andre Santos

When you think ‘Brazilian left-back’ you instantly think of Roberto Carlos. Now imagine Carlos without pace, positional awareness, passing ability, stamina or any technical ability and then you have Santos. Okay, that might be a tad harsh because he did go on to play 33 times for Arsenal. Swapping shirts with former Arsenal player Robin van Persie at half-time during a clash against Manchester United didn’t go down well, though.

10 | Kim Kallstrom

Okay, Kallstrom certainly wasn’t a bad player during his career but he needs to be included in this list due to the sheer calamitousness of the signing. Despite the club knowing the Swede had a BROKEN BACK, they still opted to sign him on loan. He played four times, picked up the FA Cup and left.

9 | Sebastian Squillaci

Squillaci enjoyed success in Ligue 1 but barely looked like a professional footballer in north London. He played 38 times in all competitions between 2010 and 2013.

8 | Marouane Chamakh

Chamakh had some quality but, when he was bad, he was really bad. In his debut season at the club, he did score 11 goals in all competitions but he ended his Arsenal career with 14 in 67. He didn’t fare much better at Crystal Palace.

7 | Francis Jeffers

‘The fox in the box.’

Jeffers was supposed to go on and become England’s next big thing and signed from Everton in a deal worth up to £10 million. The reality was that he suffered with injury and scored eight goals in 39 matches.

6 | Yaya Sanogo

Sanogo became a bit of a running joke at Arsenal due to his sheer lack of ability. Big things were expected from the former Auxerre man - especially from those who had played Football Manager and discovered that he was a wonderkid. But he made just 20 appearances and scored one goal before leaving. He’s now a free agent at the age of 28.

5 | Amaury Bischoff

“Amaury is a young, promising player who we have taken a gamble on because he has been out for a long time,” said Wenger when he signed the young German.

When your manager is already calling you a gamble before you’ve even played a game, you know you’re in trouble. He played four times for Arsenal. At the age of 33, he now plays in the third tier of German football.

4 | Park Chu Young

Probably one of Wenger’s strangest ever signings. He scored on his debut against Bolton and was seen as far more than simply a PR move to attract the South Korean market. But he wasn’t actually any good and left after three year, making just seven appearances.

3 | Igor Stepanovs

Stepanovs wasn’t done any favours after being thrown in at the deep end for the 6-1 thrashing by Manchester United at Old Trafford. He never really recovered from that. Ray Parlour’s story of the Arsenal players winding up Martin Keown and the club’s decision to offer Stepanovs a four-year deal is well worth checking out because it’s absolutely hilarious.

2 | Runar Alex Runarsson

Poor old Runarsson. He simply isn’t good enough to be playing for Arsenal, is he?

1 | Gus Caesar

Okay, we don’t know a lot about this guy but he was voted Arsenal's worst ever player by club fanzine 'The Gooner' and also ranked third in 'The Times' list of worst players in the history of the top flight. That’s good enough for us.

