There's a reason Floyd Mayweather calls himself 'Money'.

The American superstar is one of the wealthiest fighters on the planet and has been involved in some of the biggest pay-per-view events in the history of combat sports.

His 'Fight of the Century' with Manny Pacquiao landed a record-setting 4.6 million PPV purchases according to Business Insider.

As a result, Mayweather's career earnings are believed to have surpassed the $1 billion mark making him one of the wealthiest athletes to have ever lived.

However, Mayweather has not always been rolling in mountains of cash like he is now.

Speaking in the aftermath of his win over McGregor - which is believed to have earned him a cool £78 million - Mayweather recounted the story of his first ever professional pay cheque.

“I can remember turning professional, I went to (promoters) Top Rank, and I saw the cheque,” the American said.

“I was like ‘damn, I’ve never seen anything like that in my life’. I come from poverty, from the inner city.

The cheque was only 100,000 dollars, but to me, it was like 100 million dollars.

“I’d never seen those types of numbers. ‘Hood rich’ to me is 30,000 dollars, 40,000 dollars, 60,000 dollars.

“Everything Top Rank said I didn’t hear, I just wanted to sign on the dotted line and get the cheque. I thought I was the richest man in the world at 19, receiving 100,000 dollars.”

Now $100,000 is still a lot of money for most of us but, for Floyd, it represents mere pocket change.

In fact, the 50-0 star gambles with heftier sums than that these days showing just how far he has come over the course of his career.

His upcoming exhibition bout with YouTuber Logan Paul is again expected to do massive numbers but may not eclipse some of his record-breaking events.

He might not be everyone's cup of tea, but there is no questioning that his incredible work ethic and talent have seen him rewarded handsomely.

