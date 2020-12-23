Juventus had a night to forget in Serie A this week.

The Old Lady now find themselves a yawning seven points behind table-toppers AC Milan after suffering a 3-0 home defeat to Fiorentina, who are just a few places above the relegation zone.

It's a devastating situation when you consider the Turin club have won the Scudetto for the last nine seasons in a row.

Juventus 0-3 Fiorentina

Don't get us wrong, there's still plenty of time for Juve to turn things around, but serious questions will be asked of Andrea Pirlo's appointment if he oversees the end of their Italian dominance.

Regardless of whether he does or does not, however, there can be no taking away from the bitter taste left in the mouth that came from seeing Fiorentina run riot at the Allianz Stadium.

Things started to unravel within the opening three minutes as Dušan Vlahović fired the away side into the lead, only for Juventus' situation to worsen as Juan Cuadrado picked up an early red card.

Tough night for Juventus

The Champions League side managed to hold on admirably with 10 men for almost an hour, but the cracks eventually widened in the 76th minute when Alex Sandro put through his own net.

Then, just to rub salt in the wounds, it was former Juventus man Martín Cáceres who bagged the third, arriving in the penalty area to slot past Wojciech Szczesny as the two full-backs combined.

By all accounts, it was a real gut-punch for the champions and although countless members of the Juve squad were due criticism, it would be pretty hard to throw Cristiano Ronaldo under the bus.

Ronaldo shines regardless

That's because the Portuguese superstar was visibly one of Juventus' best performers on the night and his SofaScore match rating of 7.2 was the highest of anybody in Pirlo's starting XI.

Ronaldo produced some impressive statistics considering he was playing in a 3-0 defeat, too, with six shots, eight successful dribbles, three chances created, nine duels won and one interception.

In fact, Ronaldo's individual highlights were some of the most entertaining we've seen from the Ballon d'Or winning during his time in Italy, so be sure to check out the evidence down below:

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

You can't help feeling that Ronaldo deserves better than this Juventus team.

We're talking about a 35-year-old who has 12 Serie A goals already this season, which cannot be matched, when his team overall have drawn as many games as they've won and languish in fourth.

You'd be shallow to claim that this Juventus side is downright poor, but you have to wonder whether it really has the tools to set up Ronaldo for the latter-day success that his ageless form deserves.

The writing was on the wall from his very first season that this Juventus era, which churned out two Champions League finals, has been running out of steam.

Massimiliano Allegri's final season in Turin was arguably his weakest, Maurizio Sarri 'only' had a Serie A title to paper over the cracks of countless disappointments and is Pirlo really the man to lift Juve out of the dumps?

Not for me - and frankly, the Fiorentina loss was pretty poignant, because it served as a microcosm of the greater situation at Juventus with the team as a unit lagging further and further behind Ronaldo.

