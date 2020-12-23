Dwayne Johnson... legendary professional wrestler, check. Hollywood megastar, check. Santa Claus? CHECK.

Yes, it seems there's really nothing The Rock can't do.

2020 has been an incredibly tough year for so many people and ahead of Christmas Day, Johnson has been spreading some festive cheer to 'super dad' Jay Abel.

After hearing about his story, Rock surprised the widowed father-of-two, who was struggling to buy Christmas presents for his children, during a virtual meeting.

Mr Abel lost his wife three years ago has been finding it difficult to find work during the coronavirus pandemic.

To ensure he can give his children a nice Christmas, the dad has been selling off some of his favourite memorabilia on eBay to raise money for gifts.

He reached out to Johnson asking him to 'retweet' a link to his selling page, but rather than just doing that, the Hollywood star said he could 'do better'.

Appearing on John Krasinski's Some Good News YouTube channel, Rock - who has named himself 'Dwanta Claus' - was connected with Abel and shared an incredible moment.

"Well, the truth is, I saw your tweet and your tweet really, really moved me," he told the shocked dad.

"I want you to take all of your stuff off of eBay because Dwanta Claus is going to take care of all of that stuff.

"I also want your kids to know what kind of father they have. So, I hear that you like comics… when this whole thing is done and when it's safe, I want you to come down to Southern California."

Why Southern Cali? Well, WWE icon The Rock is currently filming superhero movie Black Adam - of which Abel is a big fan.

"I want you to visit us at the DC Universe and we'll show you around, give you a whole bunch of cool DC swag. But! It ain't done there, either.

"Because I know that you're a big collector of comic book memorabilia, I got a little something special cooking up for you.

"I'm going to take the script, my script, my official Black Adam script, the one that I will work on every day, that I'm working on now, from the beginning of production to the end of production.

"And once we wrap, I'm going to take that Black Adam script, that has my name on it, I'm going to bound that sucker in leather, I'm gonna put Black Adam on that cover and I'm gonna sign it to you."

That's a pretty incredible act of kindness, right? But still, Rock wasn't done there.

He went on to say that his 'elf friends' at FedEx would also be donating $5 million to the Toys For Tots charity after being inspired by Mr Abel's story. You can see the whole video below:

Absolutely brilliant. We love you, Rock!

