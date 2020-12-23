Drew McIntyre will finish 2020 as WWE Champion.

The Scotsman has climbed to the top of the professional wrestling mountain and goes into the new year as RAW's top star.

He justifies that label too, considering he's beaten the likes of AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar in the last eight months.

Not only is Drew a great in-ring performer, but he's also fantastic on the mic. His promo work has been some of the best we've seen in 2020.

But that wasn't always the case... in fact, footage has recently emerged of a young McIntyre cutting a promo around a decade ago.

During the clip, he even makes Vince McMahon flinch by pretending to throw a water bottle at him - very brave, right?

Check out the video, which is absolute gold, below:

Brilliant. McIntyre even provided some much-needed context too.

"I can't believe that footage exists! There's the moment my push died," he told Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions.

"I'm joking! I think that was promo class. Back in the day, Vince used to take the class with a select group of younger talent on RAW and SmackDown.

"I was fortunate enough to be apart of that group, he would give us these lessons. I'll give you a free one now: 'A promo is a match, a match is a promo. You have to think about them the same way.'

"That's all I'm going to say. What happens in there stays in there. Nevertheless, at the end of every class, he'd give us a minute to cut a promo on a random topic and we'd have to apply the lessons."

Drew went on to say that he was 'struggling' for a big finish and that's where the idea to try and make McMahon flinch came from.

"You always need a big finish of course and I was struggling for a big finish. I reached out for that water bottle and decided to pretend to throw it at the boss and he flinched."

Brilliant... just look how far McIntyre has come in WWE since then!

News Now - Sport News