WWE news: The 50 'coolest' pro wrestling moves named and ranked
Professional wrestling has been evolving for over a century now.
From Lou Thesz grappling his way into the mainstream decades ago, to AJ Styles delivering 'phenomenal' displays to a global audience on TV every week, things are constantly changing.
These days, every WWE Superstar has to be armed with an impressive set of moves - especially if they want to become a fan favourite.
Simple holds and basic technique will only get you so far in the world of sports entertainment, so performers have really had to push themselves to the limit in the modern-day.
That, naturally, has led to some seriously impressive wrestling moves being invented - just look at the Five-Star Frog Splash or the RKO.
But which move is the best? Well, WWE has attempted to answer that question by ranking the 50 'coolest manoeuvers' in history.
We're not just talking finishers, either. If it's been seen inside the squared circle even just once, it's on the list. Check out WWE's ranking below.
50. Ultimate Warrior's Gorilla Press Slam
49. Victoria's Widow's Peak
48. JBL's Clothesline from Hell
47. Dean Malenko's Texas Cloverleaf
46. Roman Reigns Superman Punch
45. Arn Anderson's Spinebuster
44. Mick Foley's Cactus Elbow
43. Undertaker's Old School
42. Killer Kowalski's Stomach Claw
41. Christian's Killswitch
40. Booker T's Harlem Hangover
39. Carlito's Backstabber
38. Chris Jericho's Lionsault
37. Tazz's Tazzplex
36. Cesaro's Very European Uppercut
35. Mankind's Mandible Claw
34. Brian Kendrick's Sliced Bread #2
33. Ultimo Dragon's Dragon Sleeper
32. Eddie Guerrero's Three Amigos
31. Kaval's Warrior's Way
30. The Great Muta's Asian Mist
29. Lance Storm's Rolling Single Leg Boston Crab
28. Umaga's Samoan Drop
27. Bret Hart's Ringpost Figure Four Leglock
26. Jimmy Snuka's Superfly Splash
25. Tajiri's Tarantula
24. Adrian Neville's Red Arrow
23. Saturn's Death Valley Driver
22. Sabu's Triple Jump Moonsault
21. Batista's Batista Bomb
20. Scorpio's 450 Splash
19. Brock Lesnar's F-5
18. Rob Van Dam's Five-Star Frog Splash
17. Kane's Chokeslam from Hell
16. Seth Rollins' Curb Stomp
15. Cesaro's Cesaro Swing
14. Shawn Michaels' Sweet Chin Music
13. Scott Hall's Razor's Edge
12. Jeff Hardy's Swanton Bomb
11. Randy Orton's RKO
10. Goldberg's Spear
9. Rob Van Dam's Van Terminator
8. Scott Steiner's Frankensteiner
7. Mr Perfect's Perfect-Plex
6. Macho Man Randy Savage's Top Rope Elbow Drop
5. Bret Hart's Sharpshooter
4. Undertaker's Tombstone
3. Stone Cold Steve Austin's Stunner
2. Evan Bourne's Air Bourne
1. Jake "The Snake" Roberts' DDT
That is one impressive list of moves. So good, in fact, that the likes of DDP's Diamond Cutter and Triple H's Pedigree miss out. If you're upset, take up these omissions with WWE...