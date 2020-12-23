Professional wrestling has been evolving for over a century now.

From Lou Thesz grappling his way into the mainstream decades ago, to AJ Styles delivering 'phenomenal' displays to a global audience on TV every week, things are constantly changing.

These days, every WWE Superstar has to be armed with an impressive set of moves - especially if they want to become a fan favourite.

Simple holds and basic technique will only get you so far in the world of sports entertainment, so performers have really had to push themselves to the limit in the modern-day.

That, naturally, has led to some seriously impressive wrestling moves being invented - just look at the Five-Star Frog Splash or the RKO.

But which move is the best? Well, WWE has attempted to answer that question by ranking the 50 'coolest manoeuvers' in history.

We're not just talking finishers, either. If it's been seen inside the squared circle even just once, it's on the list. Check out WWE's ranking below.

50. Ultimate Warrior's Gorilla Press Slam

49. Victoria's Widow's Peak

48. JBL's Clothesline from Hell

47. Dean Malenko's Texas Cloverleaf

46. Roman Reigns Superman Punch

45. Arn Anderson's Spinebuster

44. Mick Foley's Cactus Elbow

43. Undertaker's Old School

42. Killer Kowalski's Stomach Claw

41. Christian's Killswitch

40. Booker T's Harlem Hangover

39. Carlito's Backstabber

38. Chris Jericho's Lionsault

37. Tazz's Tazzplex

36. Cesaro's Very European Uppercut

35. Mankind's Mandible Claw

34. Brian Kendrick's Sliced Bread #2

33. Ultimo Dragon's Dragon Sleeper

32. Eddie Guerrero's Three Amigos

31. Kaval's Warrior's Way

30. The Great Muta's Asian Mist

29. Lance Storm's Rolling Single Leg Boston Crab

28. Umaga's Samoan Drop

27. Bret Hart's Ringpost Figure Four Leglock

26. Jimmy Snuka's Superfly Splash

25. Tajiri's Tarantula

24. Adrian Neville's Red Arrow

23. Saturn's Death Valley Driver

22. Sabu's Triple Jump Moonsault

21. Batista's Batista Bomb

20. Scorpio's 450 Splash

19. Brock Lesnar's F-5

18. Rob Van Dam's Five-Star Frog Splash

17. Kane's Chokeslam from Hell

16. Seth Rollins' Curb Stomp

15. Cesaro's Cesaro Swing

14. Shawn Michaels' Sweet Chin Music

13. Scott Hall's Razor's Edge

12. Jeff Hardy's Swanton Bomb

11. Randy Orton's RKO

10. Goldberg's Spear

9. Rob Van Dam's Van Terminator

8. Scott Steiner's Frankensteiner

7. Mr Perfect's Perfect-Plex

6. Macho Man Randy Savage's Top Rope Elbow Drop

5. Bret Hart's Sharpshooter

4. Undertaker's Tombstone

3. Stone Cold Steve Austin's Stunner

2. Evan Bourne's Air Bourne

1. Jake "The Snake" Roberts' DDT

That is one impressive list of moves. So good, in fact, that the likes of DDP's Diamond Cutter and Triple H's Pedigree miss out. If you're upset, take up these omissions with WWE...

