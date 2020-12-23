Arsenal backup goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarrson endured a torrid evening at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night as Manchester City stormed into the semi-finals of the EFL Cup with a 4-1 win.

Runarsson was brought into the club in the summer to fill the void left by the departing Emiliano Martinez, but that decision is already looking to be rather misguided.

The 25-year-old stopper has featured in four Europa League fixtures so far, but his opportunity against Man City was his first domestic appearance of the campaign.

Mikel Arteta's faith in the seven-cap Iceland international, though, was far from rewarded.

Runarsson didn't cover himself in glory for Gabriel Jesus' opener, with the stopper left in no mans land as the Brazilian headed home.

But it was by no means a glaring error and a slight error in judgement that would have been forgotten had he pulled off some impressive saves on the night.

However, it proved to be the start of a nightmare evening for Runarsson.

A Riyad Mahrez free-kick, which went straight down his throat, squirmed through his grasp and he later made life easy for Phil Foden to lift the ball over him for the visitors' killer third.

As is customary in the digitalised modern world, the Gunners faithful took to Twitter to vent their frustration over Runarsson's apparent incompetency.

Exactly how much footballers interact with social media is one of those grey areas that we still know little about, but it's fair to say Runarsson was privy to at least some of the reaction.

Indeed, the 25-year-old has now deleted his account having received plenty of abuse from the disgruntled Arsenal supporters.

In the aftermath of proceedings, Mikel Arteta jumped to the defence of his under fire goalkeeper.

“He hasn’t played a lot of games for us, he’s just adapting to the league.

“We all make mistakes and we have to support him.”

The spotlight will certainly be on Runarsson the next time he turns out for the Gunners.

