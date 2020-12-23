EA’s FIFA 21 is ranked as the highest-selling video game this year in the UK.

Even though the latest instalment was released at the end of September, the highly-popular football game topped the sales of boxed games.

With national lockdown and a worldwide pandemic taking up most of this year, the market value for the gaming industry increased by almost 20% - now valued at £130.3billion.

Gamers have been playing on their consoles more than ever, and the year 2020 has had various releases for gamers around the world to dive into.

The data collected by GamesIndustry.biz has revealed various pieces of gaming statistics, including the best-selling video games in particular countries.

Although the final figures of sales aren’t confirmed with Christmas just around the corner, there is also no definitive answer to the game that sold most worldwide. However, the study revealed sales for the majority of the year, up ‘til December 6.

In the UK, the top-selling boxed game was FIFA 21, while America’s no.1 game was the newest instalment of the Call of Duty series, with Black Ops Cold War. Meanwhile, in Japan, Animal Crossing: New Horizons topped the list for best-selling boxed game this year.

The top 10 list features other highly-popular games, with the latest games from Mario Kart and Call of Duty making their way into the highest-selling list.

Other data shown in the charts revealed that director’s cut Persona 5 Royale is the highest rated game of 2020 on Metacritic, with an exceptional 95/100.

Other interesting stats from the data collected showed new multi-player chaos game that is Among Us was the most searched for game on Google, as well as Fortnite generating the most amount of articles on different websites.

Not only did the latest FIFA game top the list for best-selling game by units, the game also topped the list for highest revenue.

News Now - Sport News