It’s hard to remember a signing having such a positive impact on a club than Bruno Fernandes has had on Manchester United.

Since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January for £47 million, Fernandes has been nothing short of sensational.

The midfielder has scored 25 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions and has almost single-handedly turned United from no-hopers to title contenders.

But Fernandes is far more than just a penalty taker - despite what rival fans might say.

The midfielder is a natural-born leader.

It’s something that has been seen on numerous occasions with his actions on the pitch and his comments in interviews.

And it’s something we witnessed once again during United’s entertaining 6-2 victory over Leeds on Sunday.

No, not by scoring another two goals but his actions during his celebrations.

Fernandes put United 3-0 ahead after just 20 minutes at Old Trafford and you’d think the first thing on his mind was celebrating putting the game beyond Leeds at such an early stage.

Instead, he decided to lecture teammate Daniel James midway through the celebrations.

Fernandes can be seen pointing to James when he comes running over and, when the two players are walking back towards their half after the goal, he puts his arms around the winger and gives him advice.

Now that’s a proper leader.

It’s something that United fans have spotted in a ‘Behind the Scenes & Pitchside Cam’ video released by the club’s official YouTube channel. A Reddit thread is full of United fans singing the praises of their saviour.

Check out some of the reaction on Reddit.

Brilliant.

James is clearly a player that Fernandes is keeping a close eye on because, back in May, the former Swansea man revealed that the midfielder is always giving him advice during matches.

“He speaks a lot to me and other players on how we can improve, communication, what he likes to do because he’s not played with us for a long time and that relationship improves every game,” James admitted.

Every club needs a Bruno Fernandes.

