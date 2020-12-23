Aston Villa transfer news: Club ready to consider Championship striker

There can't be many teams who can consider their recruitment in the short space between seasons as good as Aston Villa's.

Indeed, Dean Smith's side look a world apart from the team who scraped a draw with West Ham United in July to retain their Premier League status, with the likes of Ross Barkley, Emi Martinez and Ollie Watkins hugely impressing since making the move to Villa Park.

Given their exceptional start to the season and the strength in depth available across the pitch, as well as the money spent on the aforementioned deals, you might forgive those behind the scenes at the club for remaining quiet in the January window.

However, according to The Athletic, more arrivals could be on the cards.

Bournemouth's Josh King is understood to be likely to come under consideration again as Smith searches for more options in terms of central strikers.

Watkins is the club's top scorer this season but the options outside of him look relatively bare considering Wesley's long-term injury. Even if the Brazilian returns soon, he still would have been out for around a year, and surely caution is the best approach when it comes to plotting his return to action.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

King would be an interesting arrival and, by virtue of his versatility, offer Smith the chance to deploy him either alongside Watkins or Wesley.

Even during Bournemouth's relegation season, pundits such as Adrian Clarke noted his ability to take players on and praised the number of chances he creates. In fact, no one created more than the Norweigian international last season for the Cherries, averaging 1.04 per game.

Able to operate as either a focal point, second striker or out of the left, the 28-year-old isn't enjoying a vintage campaign in the Championship by any means (yet to score or assist) amid injury problems and the fact Bournemouth have previously been reported to be willing to leave him leave, though has proven to be a useful asset in England's top division before.

All in all, it looks like it'd be a fairly sensible addition.

