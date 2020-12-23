Nico Rosberg has stated that Michael Schumacher was “the most complete racing driver of all time.”

The comparisons between Lewis Hamilton and Schumacher have only become more frequent with the British driver’s dominance of the sport continuing.

Now the Mercedes driver is starting to surpass records, the comparisons and debates are starting to become more frequent.

It was Hamilton who replaced the German driver in the Mercedes camp. The Brit had previously been competing with the car manufacturer McLaren for his first five years in the sport, where Hamilton claimed his first world championship.

Rosberg, the 2016 F1 world champion, has a unique relationship with both Schumacher and Hamilton, as he was paired with them consecutively during his time with Mercedes before his retirement.

In an interview with German magazine Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, the 35-year-old was asked to compare arguably the two greatest drivers in the history of the sport in Hamilton and Schumacher.

Hamilton has continued to dominate Formula 1 this year, and as a result, equalled Schumacher’s record of seven world championships.

The British Mercedes driver also claimed two more records from Schumacher – the number of podium finishes (165 against 155) and race victories (95 against 91).

Rosberg said, as per GrandPX: “Schumacher was certainly the most complete racing driver of all.

“The way in which he lived in this sport, his motivation to improve himself and the team in every conceivable area, was gigantic. In my opinion it has never happened a second time in Formula 1.”

Rosberg added further that he does not underestimate the Brit’s talent and is impressed in his ability, saying: “He is a natural – a driver from another planet.

“He gets into a racing car and is instantly quick, which is pretty impressive.”

Lewis Hamilton also recently claimed the 2020 BBC Sports Personality of the Year – his second time achieving this honour.

