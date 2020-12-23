West Ham news: The end could near with no discussions held

The evolution of the West Ham United midfield has been one of the major motifs during their improvement under David Moyes.

Indeed, the January arrival of Tomáš Souček has given the Irons boss a new weapon alongside Declan Rice, as well as a palpable goal threat, to compliment the impressive aforementioned England man.

Still, every action has a reaction of course and - according to The Athletic - the advent of a new-look engine room could have a big-name victim.

According to their report, no discussions have been held over a potential new deal for long-serving Mark Noble.

Out of contract in the summer, the 33-year-old midfielder has appeared in just seven of the fourteen Premier League games West Ham have played, amassing only 178 minutes of first-team action along the way.

With Rice emerging as the club's on-field skipper, the end could be in sight for a man who joined the club over 16 years ago now.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Given Noble's obvious connection with West Ham fans, his departure (whether in the summer ahead or not) will surely be an emotional one.

However, this doesn't appear to be a case of a club legend being let go before his time, just a natural end for a player to have given so much for almost two decades. Things just look to be moving on.

Hopefully for him, this season can continue to be a reasonably successful one should it be his final voyage clad in claret and blue.

