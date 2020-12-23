How the 2020/21 PL table would look if VAR wasn't being used this season - Gameweek 13

p1eq7p04006g7vesr5s1nhj1g56b.jpg

If VAR was a year, it would undoubtedly be 2020.

Everyone is confused about what they can and can’t get away with and the rules are constantly changing. It’s been a shambles from start to finish.

And no, we’re not talking about Britain’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

VAR has made 2020 even worse and is on the verge of ruining football altogether.

That’s why, we here at GIVEMESPORT, attempt to forget all about VAR. Each week, we produce an article showing what the Premier League table would look like without VAR.

And here’s how it looks after the latest batch of fixtures in gameweek 13:

p1eq7q2iek5pt7fg1si7nrnel1n.jpg

1st | Liverpool | Points: 35 | Points difference: +4

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 14

p1eq7q1m1npl51r3q11ib1l8585fl.jpg

2nd | Tottenham | Points: 26 | Points difference: +1

Game: Leicester (H)

Incident 1: VAR award Leicester a 45-minute penalty for Serge Aurier’s foul on Wesley Fofana. Incident 2: James Maddison’s 47th-minute goal ruled out by VAR for offside. 

Outcome without VAR (DRAW): This is a tough one to call. If Leicester aren’t awarded a penalty on the stroke of half-time, do they play the second half with such confidence? Probably not. Maddison’s goal would have stood but the game wouldn’t have played out the same if Leicester hadn’t been 1-0 up at half-time. Therefore, we think the most likely result if it had been 0-0 at half-time is a draw.

p1eq7q3skghet1lbu43p1ih3ktdp.jpg

3rd | Chelsea | Points: 25 | Points difference: 0

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 14

p1eq7q7qdd132v1qmh1dba17gmbvnr.jpg

4th | Aston Villa | Points: 24 | Points difference: +2

Game: West Brom (A)

Incident 1: West Brom's Jake Livermore sent off by VAR for a tackle on Jack Grealish in the 36th-minute.
Incident 2: Ollie Watkins has a goal disallowed by VAR for offside in the 72nd-minute.

Outcome without VAR (ASTON VILLA WIN): Without VAR, Livermore wouldn't have been sent off but, by then, West Brom were already 1-0 down and being outplayed. They would have stood a better chance of getting a result if they had 11 men but, then again, Watkins' goal would have stood. Villa won the match 3-0 and we think they would have won the game without the need for technology.

p1eq7qkph811eibj1nk19p91r5at.jpg

5th | Leicester | Points: 24 | Points difference: -3

Game: Tottenham (A)

Incident 1: VAR award Leicester a 45-minute penalty for Serge Aurier’s foul on Wesley Fofana. Incident 2: James Maddison’s 47th-minute goal ruled out by VAR for offside. 

Outcome without VAR (DRAW): This is a tough one to call. If Leicester aren’t awarded a penalty on the stroke of half-time, do they play the second half with such confidence? Probably not. Maddison’s goal would have stood but the game wouldn’t have played out the same if Leicester hadn’t been 1-0 up at half-time. Therefore, we think the most likely result if it had been 0-0 at half-time is a draw.

p1eq7qo8dil51fub365a431rev.jpg

6th | Manchester United | Points: 24 | Points difference: -2

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 14

p1eq7qpoo355q10ieheu1tn316sb11.jpg

7th | Manchester City | Points: 23 | Points difference: 0

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 14

p1eq7qsdig1gncn4235ksp6uh13.jpg

8th | Everton | Points: 23 | Points difference: -3

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 14

p1eq7qu7gt16o2l2fbhc1b0eihp15.jpg

9th | Southampton | Points: 22 | Points difference: -2

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 14

p1eq7qvllad6k1u0s158t1udg1cp718.jpg

10th | Wolves | Points: 21 | Points difference: +1

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 14

p1eq7r1ggg1lq51rmg18ad6g4l411b.jpg

11th | Leeds United | Points: 18 | Points difference: +1

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 14

p1eq7r3j4u1u7jqtn1vbuql9lji1e.jpg

12th | West Ham | Points: 17 | Points difference: -4

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 14

p1eq7r5n34cpde662j6ue10si1g.jpg

13th | Newcastle | Points: 17 | Points difference: -1

Game: Fulham (H)

Incident: Joachim Andersen sent off by VAR for his last-man foul on Callum Wilson in the 64th-minute which led to Newcastle’s penalty. 

Outcome without VAR (DRAW): Fulham held out for a draw with 10 men for the remaining 25 minutes. Could they have gone on to win the match if they had their full quota? Possibly but we think a draw is the most likely result.

p1eq7r7bs8joh1ti7104a1q8f5k31j.jpg

14th | Crystal Palace | Points: 17 | Points difference: -1

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 14

p1eq7r9vukdbg9to1vdi1prr8hj1l.jpg

15th | Arsenal | Points: 15 | Points difference: +1

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 14

p1eq7rbenhlve1s2i14p7tee141e1n.jpg

16th | Brighton | Points: 15 | Points difference: +3

Game: Sheffield United (H)

Incident: John Lundstram’s yellow card upgraded to a red card by VAR in the 40th-minute for his challenge on Joel Veltman.

Outcome without VAR (DRAW): Sheffield United performed brilliantly for 50 minutes without Lundstram. They went on to earn a 1-1 draw  

p1eq7rdj3g1k0kcde1tr71v541cnu1p.jpg

17th | Burnley | Points: 11 | Points difference: -2

NO OVERTURNED VAR DECISIONS IN GAMEWEEK 14

p1eq7rflstk20glropqb9tris1t.jpg

18th | Fulham | Points: 9 | Points difference: -1

Game: Newcastle (A)

Incident: Joachim Andersen sent off by VAR for his last-man foul on Callum Wilson in the 64th-minute which led to Newcastle’s penalty. 

Outcome without VAR (DRAW): Fulham held out for a draw with 10 men for the remaining 25 minutes. Could they have gone on to win the match if they had their full quota? Possibly but we think a draw is the most likely result.

p1eq7rk5cuumi1g0rkpqpdh155q1v.jpg

19th | West Brom | Points: 8 | Points difference: +1

Game: Aston Villa (H)

Incident 1: West Brom's Jake Livermore sent off by VAR for a tackle on Jack Grealish in the 36th-minute.
Incident 2: Ollie Watkins has a goal disallowed by VAR for offside in the 72nd-minute.

Outcome without VAR (ASTON VILLA WIN): Without VAR, Livermore wouldn't have been sent off but, by then, West Brom were already 1-0 down and being outplayed. They would have stood a better chance of getting a result if they had 11 men but, then again, Watkins' goal would have stood. Villa won the match 3-0 and we think they would have won the game without the need for technology.

p1eq7romim1nekq2h1pke1bh81ff022.jpg

20th | Sheffield United | Points: 1 | Points difference: -1

Game: Brighton (A)

Incident: John Lundstram’s yellow card upgraded to a red card by VAR in the 40th-minute for his challenge on Joel Veltman.

Outcome without VAR (DRAW): Sheffield United performed brilliantly for 50 minutes without Lundstram. They went on to earn a 1-1 draw  

p1eq7rs1rr75h1r1q2n01t38ajp24.jpg
