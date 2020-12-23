WWE's final PPV of the year - Tables, Ladders and Chairs - had it all on Sunday night.

There were five title matches, a shock return, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt was even set on fire... and let's not forget the attempted Money in the Bank cash-in either.

Yep, that's right, The Miz came down to steal the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre during his brutal match with AJ Styles.

But 'The Awesome One' failed in his efforts.

After crashing the match with his partner John Morrison, Miz officially 'cashed in' his briefcase and went to work on McIntyre and Styles.

He was fingertips away from pulling the WWE Championship down from where it was hanging high above the ring, but it wasn't to be.

After toppling Miz's ladder, McIntyre caught him with a Claymore Kick and climbed to the top to grab his belt, ensuring another successful title defence.

With that, 'Mr. Money in the Bank' blew his shot at the top prize. But exactly why did Miz fail? Well, according to WrestleVotes, he was creatively doomed from the get-go.

"Over the past day or so the creative team was directed to come up with ideas for a Miz cash-in tonight [Sunday] on McIntyre.

"According to a source, 'they all sucked'. The issues creatively aren’t exclusively on Vince."

That... doesn't sound great, does it? If creative can't think of a good angle for the Money in the Bank cash-in, then WWE are in big trouble.

Just think how frustrating it must be for The Miz too. Holding the briefcase, he had a shot at becoming a top champion again, but now he has nothing.

Of course, we're not saying McIntyre deserves to lose the WWE Championship either - he's been absolutely brilliant.

But once again, this failed cash-in feels like another huge missed opportunity. Oh well, there's always next year...

