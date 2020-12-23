Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is now the bookmakers' favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked following a dismal spell for the north London outfit.

Pressure has been mounting on the Spaniard in recent weeks and his job appears to be in jeopardy ahead of the new year.

Arsenal find themselves just four points clear of the relegation zone after 14 games this season and have failed to win any of their last seven league fixtures.

Manchester City's comprehensive 4-1 win at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday intensified speculation regarding the Spaniard's long term future at the club.

Even the staunchest of Arteta admirers appear to be losing patience with the struggling boss, and it's beginning to feel like a case of if rather than when the club's head honchos will show him out of the exit door.

There were plenty of positive signs for the club earlier this year following Arsenal's FA Cup final victory over Chelsea back in August, but a once pervading sense of optimism has since been replaced by a more familiar feeling of doom and gloom.

Ahead of Arsenal's Boxing Day clash with Chelsea, it's beginning to feel like do-or-die territory for the 38-year-old manager.

Indeed, SkyBet now have Arteta down as the 4/6 favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave, which puts him ahead of Chris Wilder (5/2) despite Sheffield United's perilous position at the foot of the table.

Elsewhere, Jurgen Klopp and Brendan Rodgers are the two safest managers in the division with odds of 100/1 and 80/1 respectively, while Manchester United's 6-2 win over Leeds United has clearly given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (12/1) some much needed breathing room.

Here's the odds on the next manager to be sacked in full:

Jurgen Klopp (100/1)

Brendan Rodgers (80/1)

Jose Mourinho (66/1)

Carlo Ancelotti (66/1)

Ralph Hasenhuttl (50/1)

Pep Guardiola (50/1)

Dean Smith (40/1)

Marcelo Bielsa (33/1)

David Moyes (28/1)

Sean Dyche (25/1)

Roy Hodgson (25/1)

Nuno Espirito Santo (25/1)

Frank Lampard (22/1)

Scott Parker (20/1)

Sam Allardyce (20/1)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (12/1)

Graham Potter (10/1)

Steve Bruce (7/1)

Chris Wilder (5/2)

Mikel Arteta (4/6)

News Now - Sport News