Lionel Messi solidified his status as arguably the greatest footballer of all time this week.

The Barcelona superstar found the net during the 3-0 win over Real Valladolid on Tuesday night, finishing delightfully after a back-heel assist from Pedri and duly making history in the process.

It marked Messi's 644th goal in the iconic colours of Barcelona, meaning that no player has ever scored more times for the same club in the history of football.

Messi makes history

Uh huh, that's right, Messi procured the mind-blowing record by way of surpassing the 643 strikes that Pele notched during his time with Santos, which had stood alone for almost half a century.

It's the latest reminder that, while this has by no means been an easy year for Messi, that the Argentine is only ever a few games away from showing people why he's one of the greatest.

And when the sad day comes that Messi hangs up his boots and we'll no longer have the eye-test of seeing his brilliance live, it's records like these that will fight his case in the GOAT debate.

Messi's unbeatable records

Besides, it's hard to imagine a world in which Messi's latest feat will possibly be toppled, especially when you consider how increasingly rare it's becoming for players to remain loyal to one club.

But hold that thought for a second because, here at GIVEMESPORT, we wanted to work out whether any other of Messi's stats deserve the status of almost certainly being unbreakable.

Well, it's fair to say the answer is a resounding 'yes', so strap yourselves in and enjoy at least ten of Messi's staggering achievements down below that we can't possibly imagine ever being topped:

1. Most consecutive Ballon d'Or wins

We're inclined to think Messi's total of six Ballon d'Or wins will remain unbeatable, too, but we're absolutely certain that the four consecutive prizes he won between 2009 and 2012 will stand unmatched.

2. Most goals in La Liga history

With a barely-believed 450 goals from 498 games, we think it's damn-near impossible that anyone could ever overhaul this tally when Cristiano Ronaldo trails by almost 150 goals in second place.

3. Most goals in a Champions League knockout game

Do you see a world in which somebody scores a double hat-trick in the knockout rounds of Europe's premier competition? Me neither, so I think Messi's haul of five against Bayer Leverkusen is pretty safe.

4. Most goals in a single La Liga season

Ronaldo might have come within a few strikes of this feat twice, but considering he's equally alien in terms of footballing greatness, we reckon Messi's 50(!!!) strikes from 2011/12 will stand the test of time.

5. Most goals in a calendar year

Ah, the one that everybody talks about and rightfully so. Messi might as well be in the Guinness Book of World Records in permanent ink because his mind-bending 91 strikes from 2012 are surely as safe as houses.

6. Longest goal-scoring streak in history

This feat, however, doesn't get anywhere near the airtime it deserves because Messi's outrageous 21-game scoring streak in La Liga is five clear of the second greatest in history from Gerd Muller.

7. Most goals for a single club

Ah, yes, the record that brings us here. In order for this invincible record to even be threatened, you'd need one of the greatest footballers of all time to also be one of its most loyal - and we can't see it happening.

8. 11 consecutive top three Ballon d'Or finishes

Yup, how mental is this? Such was Messi's dominance that he was picked in the world's top three players every year between 2007 and 2017 and Ronaldo's nine-year streak is the most it will ever be threatened.

9. Most European Golden Shoe titles

Again, excuse us for comparing to Ronaldo again, but if the legendary Portuguese can't get within less than two trophies of Messi's incredible total of six, then there's frankly no hope for anybody.

10. Most goals in El Clasico history

Yes, things might have dried up for Messi in El Clasico over the last two years, but it doesn't make his record of 26 strikes, which nobody has come within seven goals of, any less unassailable.

Treasure Messi's greatness

It's mind-boggling to think that Messi has accrued even more incredible records that didn't make the cut, but we're inclined to think these ten have the best chance of standing the test of time.

Besides, whether or not you think Messi is the greatest player in history, you can't deny that he's left an indelible impact on the sport that will be documented in records books for decades to come.

However, while those records will undoubtedly be due praise, we're truly the lucky ones for having had the chance to see Messi with our two eyes and that, too, simply cannot be topped.

