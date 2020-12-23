West Ham news: Dean Windass admits David Moyes has proven him wrong

It's fair to say that, upon David Moyes' return, sections of the West Ham United support were feeling underwhelmed.

At the time, football.london collated a number of responses to the Scotsman's second coming and not all too many were favourable, while John Hartson suggested he was lucky to be offered the gig again.

Still, though the loss against Chelsea on Monday was disappointing, the Hammers have enjoyed a reasonably positive campaign so far and the former Everton chief has his side sitting just four points off the top six at Christmas.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, former Premier League striker Dean Windass has admitted Moyes has proven him wrong.

"He's proven me and the doubters wrong, I thought it was a bad appointment at the time," said the former Hull City striker.

"He knows the club inside out and has improved on last time."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Moyes has certainly done a commendable job.

Incorporating new players such as Tomáš Souček and Jarrod Bowen, as well as largely deploying Michail Antonio as a central striker, he appears to have found a formula to address some of the problems encountered last season.

The potential phasing out of club legend Mark Noble looks to be being handled as well as can be considering the form Souček alongside Declan Rice, which is no mean feat considering his standing at the club.

