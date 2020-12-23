Southampton news: Dean Windass drools over Ralph Hasenhüttl impact

Southampton's appointment of Ralph Hasenhüttl looks like a key moment in their recent history.

After the exciting project that saw them rise from League One to the upper echelons of the Premier League - culminating in a sixth-placed finish and an appearance in a domestic cup final - the final months of the Claude Puel era looked to have caused a rot.

Indeed, both Mauricio Pellegrino and Mark Hughes failed to convince as relegation worries set in before the Austrian's arrival in December 2018 saw a rapid rise from the bottom three to first-place in the Premier League, the first time in the club's history in little over a year.

As a result of his work on the South Coast, the 53-year-old has been touted as a potential option for Manchester United, though reports from The Athletic did stress how happy he was at Southampton.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, former Premier League striker Dean Windass has praised Hasenhüttl and cited him as an early contender for Manager of the Year.

"Manager of the year at the minute," he said.

"Incredible, incredible job from last season.

"The beauty of it for me is they are winning football matches like Manchester City did."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It's hard to argue with that appraisal of the situation at St. Mary's.

Tactically, Saints look like one of the most interesting sides in the league, deploying a 4-4-2 formation which sometimes seems to morph into a 4-2-4, giving even the best sides in the division problems, as Manchester City found out despite their slender win.

Noted for their high-pressing and boasting a deadly set-piece take in James Ward-Prowse and a clinical finisher in Danny Ings, there appears to be a number of points of attack in the team when you consider the likes of Theo Walcott and Che Adams too.

The improvement of Jannick Vestergaard has been notable too, highlighting Hasenhüttl's work in making what he has better rather than relying on a need to spend in the transfer market.

