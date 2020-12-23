Lionel Messi scored his 644th goal for Barcelona on Tuesday evening in a 3-0 win over Real Valladolid.

The Argentine's strike - his seventh goal of the La Liga season - means he now holds the record for most goals with one club in football history, overtaking Pele's haul of 643 for Santos.

It's a truly remarkable achievement from arguably the greatest player the sport has ever seen.

Ten of Messi's 644 strikes for Barcelona have come against Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, a man viewed by many football fans as the best goalkeeper in the world.

Like most shot-stoppers or defenders who have faced the Argentine down the years, the Slovenian really has struggled to contain him.

However, that doesn't mean Oblak is afraid to label the Messi "the best player in the world" and he's also explained why the Barcelona man is so unique in a brilliant interview with Sky Sports.

"He watches my legs," The Slovenian 'keeper said. "If I make one step, he will see it and shoot to the other side. This is why he is the best. This is why he is so difficult. He does not show it but he is always looking. He is always watching you. His eyes are on the ball but he sees you.

"He sees everything, I think. He has scored many goals against me. Too many! But he is a great player, an amazing player, the best player.

"There are many times that he scores a goal and you have this feeling that you cannot understand how he has scored so easily. You are not even close. Sometimes it feels like he has just passed the ball into the goal, it is not even a shot."

Where does Messi shoot?

"That is the problem of Messi for goalkeepers," Oblak added.

"Anticipation depends on the player because there are some players who you can easily predict. There are some players who it is more difficult to predict. Then there is Messi. He is impossible to predict. Not many players have the possibilities that he has on the ball.

"You can never predict where he is going to shoot and you can never predict when he is going to shoot. When it comes to Messi, you can never predict anything. Ever."

When does Messi shoot?

"Many times, this is a problem against him," Oblak said. "Maybe two or three defenders will go towards him to steal the ball from him but then he will pass to another player and they score.

"You are not just waiting for the shot, you are waiting for the pass. You are waiting for all kinds of things. Will he shoot? Will he pass? Will he dribble? I repeat, it is impossible."

Trying to thwart a Messi shot sounds difficult, but that's nothing compared to facing the 33-year-old superstar in a one-on-one situation...

One-on-one with Messi

"If you go down, he will chip you," Oblak replied after being asked to explain how he attempts to stop the Argentine in a one-on-one battle.

"If you stand up, he will go through your legs. If you go right, he will shoot left. If you go left, he will shoot right. But, in one-on-one situations, the most important thing is to wait until the last second.

"Do not speed things up. You need to watch the ball and to wait."

Some brilliant insight from one of the best in the business and further proof that Messi really is a unique talent.

We may never see a player quite like the Argentine maestro again.

News Now - Sport News