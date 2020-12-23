Celtic transfers: Club open to selling midfielder; decision needed on striker

It's fair to say Celtic fans have made their desire to see change the club rather obvious this season.

Whether that come in the shape of seeing Neil Lennon depart or even bigger protests against the board, life involved with the Scottish champions has been far from dull of late, even if not particularly happy.

Indeed, change may be afoot after all, just not in the shape supporters would surely want to see.

That's because, according to EuroSport, the Hoops are weighing up selling midfielder Olivier Ntcham and also have a decision to make on the future of Odsonne Edouard.

With Crystal Palace's James McCarthy understood to be a target, the report claims Celtic would be willing to consider Ntcham's exit.

Edouard, meanwhile, is reportedly interesting a number of Premier League clubs, despite a difficult season this time around.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Even before the season started, Lennon spoke of players wanting to leave Celtic.

Obviously, while there is no confirmation he was referring to these two in particular, their dips in form have been alarming. Ntcham has contributed to just two goals in the league and saw some of his performances criticised by sections of the support.

With David Turnbull emerging as a more dynamic midfield option and McCarthy seemingly targeted, selling the Frenchman now may be financially prudent given his contract runs out in 2022.

Edouard, meanwhile, has undoubtedly been a key player amid Celtic's recent success but has struggled to get going this season after hitting 22 league goals last time out despite his Scottish Cup final antics.

Another to see his deal run out in 2022 and seemingly unlikely to pen a new one considering his commitment was questioned by Duncan Shearer, the decision on his future needs to come soon.

