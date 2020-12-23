VAR has made headlines for all the wrong reasons during the 2020/21 Premier League season.

The technology has made a host of controversial decisions throughout the campaign and fans were relieved to learn that VAR would not be in use during the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

However, it's absence has been noticeable, particularly during Everton's game against Manchester United.

Red Devils striker Edinson Cavani somehow got away with grabbing Yerry Mina by the throat, the 33-year-old pushing the Toffees defender to the ground in the process.

Had VAR been in place, the decision would have been reviewed and a red card would almost certainly have been handed to the Uruguayan.

You can take a look at footage of the incident for yourself below.

Cavani vs Mina

Cavani is a very, very lucky boy.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was recently sent off for grabbing Burnley's Ashley Westwood by the throat after a VAR review.

But the United striker received no punishment for his actions and predictably, the Uruguayan went on to score the game's crucial goal.

In the 88th minute of the game, 'El Matador' expertly lashed the ball home with his weaker left foot to put the Red Devils 1-0 up.

Cavani's goal

A quality finish from a world-class striker, but the fact remains that he probably shouldn't have been on the pitch to ripple the back of the net.

Anthony Martial went on to make it 2-0 with virtually the final kick of the game after Everton had committed bodies forward in search of an equaliser.

A fourth semi-final beckons for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and this time, the Norwegian will be optimistic that his side can go on and secure his first trophy as United manager.

